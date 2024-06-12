Seven defendants
Trial after dubious real estate deals with dementia patients
Seven defendants, including a lawyer, a notary and an expert witness, are to stand trial today, Wednesday, at Wels Regional Court. They are accused of buying the valuable possessions of senior citizens with dementia at knock-down prices. The damages run into millions.
It sounds like a very perfidious plan that those involved (for whom the presumption of innocence applies) are said to have concocted. "The accused are suspected of having induced a person suffering from dementia to sign a transfer agreement, two gift agreements in the event of death and a health care proxy in 2022, taking advantage of her poor mental state and inexperience," reads a statement from the public prosecutor's office in Wels on the spectacular case.
Defrauded of millions
Among other things, the case involves an agricultural property worth millions, which was eventually transferred to a nephew of the landowner in a dubious manner, although she had previously fought a legal battle against this transfer for years. In addition, some of the accused are said to have helped sell the pension on Lake Traunsee of an elderly lady to a real estate company for less than half the market value.
Long trial on Wednesday
On Wednesday, all the defendants will have to answer to the Wels Regional Court for serious fraud. The trial is scheduled to last all day. Given the large number of defendants and the complexity of the case, it is questionable whether a verdict will be reached on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.