Touching post

Portman reveals who supported her after her divorce

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 13:40

With touching words and beautiful memories, Natalie Portman thanks her friends for their tireless support following her separation from her husband of many years, Benjamin Millepied.

comment0 Kommentare

The Oscar winner, who met her choreographer and future husband on the set of the ballet thriller "Black Swan" in 2009, celebrated her 43rd birthday on June 9. On this special day, she used Instagram to express her deep gratitude to her friends: "This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my friends who have always lifted me up."

"Diamond of a human being"
Numerous celebrity companions filled the comments section with loving birthday greetings and messages of support. Comedian Mindy Kaling wrote: "Happy birthday, beautiful", while actress Reese Witherspoon added: "Happy birthday, you incredible diamond of a human being! I love you."

Actress Isla Fisher, who herself recently announced her own divorce, also sent kind words: "Ports, I love you. Happy birthday, I'm so grateful you were born."

Kerry Washington, Julianne Moore and Chris Hemsworth were also among the stars who wished Natalie Portman a happy birthday.

Painful separation
The separation from Benjamin Millepied in July 2023 was a painful experience for Natalie Portman. Media reports suggested possible infidelity on the part of the choreographer. The couple, who have two children together, had already gone through a brief separation in 2022, but tried in vain to save the marriage.

During this difficult time, Natalie Portman's friends and family seem to be an important source of support for her. With their kind words and memories, they give the actress comfort and strength.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
