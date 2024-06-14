Cute boyfriend blush
Harry & William inspire viral beauty trend
"Boyfriend blush" is the name of the latest make-up trend circulating on social media. Prince Harry (39) and Prince William (41), of all people, are the role models for this new make-up trend. The stars are thrilled with the cute trend!
It's nothing new that the latest make-up tips and tricks from the royals are of general interest and become popular trends.
However, it's usually Princess Kate, Duchess Meghan and co. who are trending because of their styling habits.
Nobody would have thought that Prince Harry and Prince William, of all people, would be responsible for the latest make-up trend. And the brothers don't even have to reach into their cosmetics bag for it. Because: the "boyfriend blush" appears naturally on their cheeks.
The stars love the trendy boyfriend blush
The stars also love the current trend. Gigi Hadid, for example, not only appeared at this year's Met Gala in a breathtaking dress, but also wore the trendy boyfriend blush.
Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter is also known for her sweet looks, and of course the matching make-up look is a must.
Hailey Bieber also loves the blush trend and has created a radiant make-up look to go with it.
Make-up trend makes you look youthful and fresh
In fact, the "boyfriend blush" is anything but new. It first appeared in the 90s, when models like Claudia Schiffer caused a stir with their flushed cheeks. To create a look à la boyfriend blush, the blush is applied to the areas where the cheeks would naturally blush. This creates a youthful and fresher look.
