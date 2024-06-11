"I'm very disappointed"
Bitter for ÖFB opponents! Barca player declares himself out of the European Championship
The Netherlands will have to make do without Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong at the European Championships. The 27-year-old has now confirmed that he will not be able to take part in the tournament. A considerable weakening for the ÖFB team's group opponents. "I'm disappointed and sad," said the Dutchman.
"We've done everything we could in the last few weeks, but unfortunately my ankle needs more time," de Jong posted on social media on Monday evening after the Netherlands' 4-0 friendly win over Iceland. Shortly beforehand, the Dutch FA had officially announced the Barca player's withdrawal from the European Championship.
Now he has to cheer his team on from the sidelines, the 27-year-old emphasized, and also said to his team-mates: "It's a dream and the greatest honour to represent your country at the finals. Wearing the orange jersey, singing the national anthem and feeling the support of the whole country."
Comeback was on the cards
It is therefore clear that the Netherlands will have to do without an important pillar at the European Championships. Also for the final group duel against Austria on June 25. For a long time, a possible comeback was on the cards for the match against the ÖFB team.
In the end, however, the ankle injury suffered in April proved to be too persistent. In the top match against Real Madrid, of all places, de Jong had to be substituted in tears.
