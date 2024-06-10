Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Are polls reliable?

After the EU elections: fuss about the pollsters

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 22:00

The FPÖ "only" achieved 25.36 percent. Before the elections, it was polling at up to 30 percent. Criticism of its fallibility is being voiced again. The pollsters are fighting back.

comment0 Kommentare

What percentage should it be? 30 or 25, 23 or 19? The pollsters are once again the focus of criticism after the election evening. The FPÖ has been far ahead in all polls for months - for the National Council and EU elections - and in the end they won just ahead of the ÖVP, with the SPÖ in third place.

What's going on? Not much for pollster Peter Hajek (Unique). He had the FPÖ at 30 percent before the election. "We slightly overestimated them," he says. You have to consider the fluctuation range. It was between 26 and 34 percent. The FPÖ ended up with 25.36. "Admittedly, that was slightly off the mark. We got the other parties absolutely right."

For opinion pollster Peter Hajek, the DNA was not included enough. (Bild: KRONEN ZEITUNG)
For opinion pollster Peter Hajek, the DNA was not included enough.
(Bild: KRONEN ZEITUNG)

The explanation: the DNA was not on the radar. It came out of nowhere, so to speak, and addresses an FPÖ issue with coronavirus scepticism. Secondly, many potential blue voters did not go to the polls.

"Well placed overall"
Christoph Haselmayer (IFDD) also says that the range of fluctuation is not made transparent enough in the publication, as the media want concrete figures.

Christoph Haselmayer would like to see more transparency in the publication of the fluctuation margin. (Bild: krone.tv)
Christoph Haselmayer would like to see more transparency in the publication of the fluctuation margin.
(Bild: krone.tv)

"It is not made clear enough that this is an estimate. The research is off the mark when it is clearly outside the fluctuation range," explains communications scientist Matthias Karmasin. In these elections, the overall results were good.

In addition to the 30 percent for the FPÖ, there were two outliers at another institute: 19 percent for the ÖVP and 15 percent for the NEOS (ultimately 10.14).

Communication scientist Matthias Karmasin (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
Communication scientist Matthias Karmasin
(Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)

Exciting election day polls
The trend research based on election day polls conducted by Foresight, ARGE Wahlen and Peter Hajek before election day also caused astonishment. At 5 p.m., 27 percent were reported for the FPÖ. ÖVP 23.5, SPÖ at 23. With a fluctuation margin of 2.5 in the green area, the researchers argue.

Peter Hajek cites very specific figures here: "95 out of 100 polls are within the fluctuation range. So that's correct. Generally speaking, you have to say. The surveys are 40 percent craft, 40 percent experience, 20 percent luck." They are an approximation of reality, not precision landings. The best way to achieve this is through exit polls, says Haselmayer. In other words, nationwide surveys immediately after the votes have been cast on the ground. "But that's far too expensive."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Erich Vogl
Erich Vogl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf