Regional farm shop

The municipality of Fischlham now has a store again

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 14:00

The small community of Fischlham (Wels-Land district) has been without a local shop for years. Now a young couple has realized their dream of having their own regional farm store. The product range is diverse. The "Krone" went to see for itself.

Meat, fresh vegetables, their own bread, juices, fish, dairy products - the new "SilberBauer" farm store run by David Wieshaider (27) and his girlfriend Nicole Gumplmayr (28) in Fischlham has everything your heart desires - the young couple opened for the first time on May 16.

David Wieshaider and Nicole Gumplmayr in their orchard, where the apples and pears for their own juices, ciders and musts grow - a lot of work goes into it. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
David Wieshaider and Nicole Gumplmayr in their orchard, where the apples and pears for their own juices, ciders and musts grow - a lot of work goes into it.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

The location at home on the farm of young farmer Wieshaider is particularly practical for the parents of a young daughter (1): "It means I don't have far to go to work," laughs Gumplmayr, who will mainly be found in the store during sales hours.

"Regionality is important to us"
The Fischlhamers source their products from local producers: "Everything was produced by local farmers, regionality is very important to us," say the two, who produce their own juices, ciders and musts using apples and pears from their own orchard.

David Wieshaider at work. He invests a lot of time and passion in the production of his juices. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
David Wieshaider at work. He invests a lot of time and passion in the production of his juices.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The chiller cabinet offers a wide range of products, from meat, sausage and fish to dairy products and ice cream. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The chiller cabinet offers a wide range of products, from meat, sausage and fish to dairy products and ice cream.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Their own "SilberBauer" bread, produced by the Baumgartner bakery in Steinerkirchen an der Traun. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Their own "SilberBauer" bread, produced by the Baumgartner bakery in Steinerkirchen an der Traun.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The young couple sell their own juices in the farm store. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The young couple sell their own juices in the farm store.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Wieshaider set up the farm store with the support of friends and family. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Wieshaider set up the farm store with the support of friends and family.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Fresh bread as a highlight
The new opening is also important for the 1300-strong community of Fischlham, which has not had a local supplier for many years - so now the locals can at least buy a wide variety of food directly from the farmer in their own village. Another highlight is the fresh bread, which the Baumgartner bakery from Steinerkirchen conjures up for the farm store using its own recipe.

Opening hours: Thursday 2-6pm, Friday 1-6pm and Saturday 8am-12pm. Address: Kirchenstraße 27, 4652 Fischlham

Lisa Stockhammer
Lisa Stockhammer
