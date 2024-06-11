Regional farm shop
The municipality of Fischlham now has a store again
The small community of Fischlham (Wels-Land district) has been without a local shop for years. Now a young couple has realized their dream of having their own regional farm store. The product range is diverse. The "Krone" went to see for itself.
Meat, fresh vegetables, their own bread, juices, fish, dairy products - the new "SilberBauer" farm store run by David Wieshaider (27) and his girlfriend Nicole Gumplmayr (28) in Fischlham has everything your heart desires - the young couple opened for the first time on May 16.
The location at home on the farm of young farmer Wieshaider is particularly practical for the parents of a young daughter (1): "It means I don't have far to go to work," laughs Gumplmayr, who will mainly be found in the store during sales hours.
"Regionality is important to us"
The Fischlhamers source their products from local producers: "Everything was produced by local farmers, regionality is very important to us," say the two, who produce their own juices, ciders and musts using apples and pears from their own orchard.
Fresh bread as a highlight
The new opening is also important for the 1300-strong community of Fischlham, which has not had a local supplier for many years - so now the locals can at least buy a wide variety of food directly from the farmer in their own village. Another highlight is the fresh bread, which the Baumgartner bakery from Steinerkirchen conjures up for the farm store using its own recipe.
Opening hours: Thursday 2-6pm, Friday 1-6pm and Saturday 8am-12pm. Address: Kirchenstraße 27, 4652 Fischlham
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.