Rose chafer beetles: pretty hummers on the move

However, the animals are a real eye-catcher. The scientific name "Cetonia aurata" (Latin aurum for gold) refers to the particularly intense golden sheen of the beetle's shell. In the light of the sun, it shimmers a metallic golden green. This is partly due to the fact that the carapace has very fine structures that reflect the light in different directions. The underside of the 14 to 20 millimetre insects is usually copper-red in color. Several white spots and transverse grooves can also be seen on the coverts.

Their sturdy "armor" protects the crawlers from possible falls and attacks by predators. Like the cockchafer, which is not very popular with gardeners, the common rose chafer belongs to the leaf beetle family. The name is derived from the leaf-like, fanned out ends of the antennae, which serve as olfactory organs. Similar to the cockchafer, the larval period of the rose chafer also lasts several years before the grubs finally pupate in a cocoon made of dead plant material that they have glued themselves.