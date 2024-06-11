Great success for the Styrian participants

Styrian talents wowed the jury

The exciting days came to a successful end for Styria. The competition was open to soloists for all string, plucked and keyboard instruments as well as singing. Woodwind, wind and percussion instruments as well as ensembles in creative formats took part in the chamber music competition. In addition to Sofia Maholetti, cellist Leonardo Iannuccelli, cellist Elvis Herndl, pianist Laetitia Chiara Taurer and singer Cäcilia Raab were also crowned national winners in the solo categories and the trio Mesdames, Pre3Corder and the group Verbrasst in the ensemble categories.