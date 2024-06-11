Prima la musica
Great success for the Styrian participants
The national Prima la musica competition in Brixen is over and the Styrian talents were convincing on all fronts. At the Styrian-Carinthian prizewinners' concert on June 12 at 7 p.m. in the Minoritensaal, you can experience samples of the young soloists and ensembles.
The young musicians have already impressed with their skills at the Styrian regional competition Prima la musica. Now they have also won numerous prizes at the national competition in Brixen. Eight national winners came from Styria, and pianist Sofia Maholetti was one of only four participants to achieve the maximum score of 100 points.
More than 900 talents competed for the coveted prizes in Brixen. In addition to the musical competition, the focus was also on the exchange between the young talents and making new contacts.
Styrian talents wowed the jury
The exciting days came to a successful end for Styria. The competition was open to soloists for all string, plucked and keyboard instruments as well as singing. Woodwind, wind and percussion instruments as well as ensembles in creative formats took part in the chamber music competition. In addition to Sofia Maholetti, cellist Leonardo Iannuccelli, cellist Elvis Herndl, pianist Laetitia Chiara Taurer and singer Cäcilia Raab were also crowned national winners in the solo categories and the trio Mesdames, Pre3Corder and the group Verbrasst in the ensemble categories.
A best-of of the Styrian and Carinthian participants will take to the stage on June 12 at the first joint prizewinners' concert in the Minoritensaal in Graz. The concert starts at 7 pm.
