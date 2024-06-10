“Then the pilot is just a guest in his own cockpit”

"Immense noise in the cockpit"

The fact is, the team on the AUA plane brought the aircraft and all its passengers safely to the ground - not least thanks to the highly developed technology: "In 97 percent of all cases, a plane like this flies on autopilot. If the aircraft then encounters such a severe storm, the cockpit crew is hit by an immense amount of noise. You then have to filter out what exactly has happened. The next step is to reduce the speed and do everything possible to keep the autopilot in operation," says Friesacher, who was an AUA captain himself for decades.