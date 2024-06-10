ÖVP makes a respectable showing in the black heartland

Johanna Mikl-Leitner has a clear home advantage. Firstly, the People's Party was able to buck the national trend and secure first place in Lower Austria - by a much greater margin of around 2.4 percent than the initial trends would have us believe. Secondly, the governor received a special gift from the voters in her home town. At 26.4%, the gap between the ÖVP and the FPÖ is even greater here. The Freedom Party achieved 15.3% in Klosterneuburg, putting it in fifth place behind the Neos and the Greens.