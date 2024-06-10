Well ahead of FPÖ in Lower Austria
ÖVP makes a respectable showing in the black heartland
The ÖVP defended first place in Lower Austria more clearly than expected, but the FPÖ recorded the strongest gains with an increase of 8.9%. A "stable result" was only enough for the SPÖ to take third place. However, Alexander Bernhuber from the Farmers' Alliance scored disproportionately well.
Johanna Mikl-Leitner has a clear home advantage. Firstly, the People's Party was able to buck the national trend and secure first place in Lower Austria - by a much greater margin of around 2.4 percent than the initial trends would have us believe. Secondly, the governor received a special gift from the voters in her home town. At 26.4%, the gap between the ÖVP and the FPÖ is even greater here. The Freedom Party achieved 15.3% in Klosterneuburg, putting it in fifth place behind the Neos and the Greens.
However, a look at the political map shows a clear picture. While most districts achieved black majorities, the east is deep blue: in Gänserndorf, Bruck an der Leitha, Baden, Wiener Neustadt Stadt und Land and Neunkirchen, the FPÖ came out on top. The majority of voters in the statutory city of St. Pölten voted red.
If you look at the comments of the party leaders, it seems that there were only winners in the EU elections in Lower Austria anyway.
Who could now benefit from the tailwind
Of course, the Freedom Party is hoping for a big tailwind - for them, as for many citizens, the EU election is only of interest because of its significance for federal and state politics. However, much to the relief of the blacks and probably to the annoyance of the blues, there are no state elections to beat any time soon.
And local council elections, such as those coming up next January, work according to their very own rules. Was Sunday's election a directional election? Internally, some parties now have to come to terms with the result. Probably especially the ÖVP.
Incidentally, they have a new superstar in Alexander Bernhuber: with 32,658 preferential votes in Lower Austria, he is not only miles ahead of Lukas Mandl, who was listed 11,865 times on the ballot paper. He is also ahead of all candidates nationwide.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
