NBA Finals
Doncic show not enough for Mavs against Boston
The Boston Celtics have also won the second game of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The record champions prevailed 105:98 on Sunday evening (local time) in the second home game of the series. This means that Dallas is already under great pressure ahead of its two home games on Wednesday and Friday.
Even a strong Luka Doncic was not able to prevent another defeat for the Texans. The Slovenian once again contributed a triple-double with 32 points, eleven rebounds and eleven assists. It was the first ever in the history of the Mavs in a finals series.
Jrue Holiday stood out for the Celtics with 26 points and eleven rebounds. In contrast to their opponents, the 17-time champions showed great team unity.
Jaylen Brown (21 points) and Jayson Tatum (18 points, twelve assists) also played their part in the win. Derrick White (18 points) blocked an attempt by P.J. Washington with 50 seconds remaining to finally put Boston on course for victory. Apart from Doncic, no Dallas player was able to impress. Kyrie Irving disappointed with just 16 points.
Coach Kidd combative
"We're not beaten, we're thinking positively. This is a team that believes," said Dallas coach Jason Kidd about the mood in his team. Boston last won the championship in 2008. This year, the team from the east coast was already the strongest team in the basic round.
Result of the NBA Finals ("best of seven"), game 2:
Boston Celtics - Dallas Mavericks 105:98 - score in the series: 2:0.
Next game on Wednesday (local time) in Dallas
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.