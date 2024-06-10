Quiet night, but fire department still in action

Dinghy driver rescued

Martin Jeindl from the Fürstenfeld Fire Brigade Association also describes a dicey situation in Burgau - someone lost control of an inflatable boat and had to be rescued: "He wanted to supply a farmer with food who was trapped by the water. The farmer refused to be rescued and wanted to stay with the animals. With the help of the fire department barge, the dinghy driver was rescued by comrades from the two barge bases in Fürstenfeld and Großsteinbach."