Styria storm

Quiet night, but fire department still in action

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 10:18

Styria was spared severe storms in the night to Monday. Clean-up operations are underway in the Graz-Umgebung and Hartberg-Fürstenfeld districts. In St. Radegund and on the Schöckl, the drinking water is undrinkable. Civil defense alert lifted.

comment0 Kommentare

After it rained heavily once again on Sunday afternoon, there was a brief respite on Monday night: "Fortunately, the supercell almost dissipated shortly before the affected area," says Matthias Novacek from the Hartberg area fire brigade association. 1500 firefighters were deployed on Sunday. "There were a few operations during the night. Today it's mainly about cleaning up, clearing roads and helping the population to clear out and pump out cellars."

Soldiers build bridges
The army is also on site in the district to repair broken bridges and roads. Some farms are cut off - "we hope that they will be accessible again today".

The fire station in Bierbaum (municipality of Bad Blumau, near Fürstenfeld) was flooded on Sunday, June 9, 2024
The fire station in Bierbaum (municipality of Bad Blumau, near Fürstenfeld) was flooded on Sunday, June 9, 2024
(Bild: BFV Fuerstenfeld)
(Bild: BFV Fürstenfeld)
(Bild: BFV Fürstenfeld)
(Bild: BFV Fürstenfeld)
(Bild: BFV Fürstenfeld)
(Bild: BFV Fuerstenfeld)
(Bild: BFV Fuerstenfeld)
Flood in Burgau
Flood in Burgau
(Bild: BFV Fürstenfeld)
Fire department rescued an inflatable boat with a barge
Fire department rescued an inflatable boat with a barge
(Bild: BFV Fürstenfeld)
A riding stable was flooded in Bad Blumau
A riding stable was flooded in Bad Blumau
(Bild: BFV Fürstenfeld)

"You should not approach rivers and observe road closures - unfortunately, some people disregard them. Otherwise we can only say: Hang in there! The fire department is giving its all and we will overcome this together," says Novacek.

Flood on the Safen
In Bierbaum an der Safen in the municipality of Bad Blumau, the Safen burst its banks on Sunday. The fire station was also flooded. In Bad Blumau, a horse stable was under water.

Dinghy driver rescued
Martin Jeindl from the Fürstenfeld Fire Brigade Association also describes a dicey situation in Burgau - someone lost control of an inflatable boat and had to be rescued: "He wanted to supply a farmer with food who was trapped by the water. The farmer refused to be rescued and wanted to stay with the animals. With the help of the fire department barge, the dinghy driver was rescued by comrades from the two barge bases in Fürstenfeld and Großsteinbach."

However, the water levels have dropped massively since Sunday, says Jeindl. "It may be raining again now, but the water levels have dropped by more than two meters. That's an important buffer. We are monitoring the situation closely."

Drinking water partially undrinkable
According to information from Holding Graz, the drinking water in St. Radegund near Graz and on the Schöckl is currently unfit for human consumption. The Hexenexpress and downhill routes on the Schöckl are closed today, Monday.

Access to the cable car is only possible via Ebersdorf and Mariatrost, but not via Andritz and Weinitzen. The A 9 Phyrnautobahn will also remain closed until the end of the week.

The civil defense alert, which was still in place in several municipalities on Sunday, was lifted on Monday morning. However, caution is still required: further storms and rain are forecast in parts of Styria.

Folgen Sie uns auf