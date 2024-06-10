Styria storm
Quiet night, but fire department still in action
Styria was spared severe storms in the night to Monday. Clean-up operations are underway in the Graz-Umgebung and Hartberg-Fürstenfeld districts. In St. Radegund and on the Schöckl, the drinking water is undrinkable. Civil defense alert lifted.
After it rained heavily once again on Sunday afternoon, there was a brief respite on Monday night: "Fortunately, the supercell almost dissipated shortly before the affected area," says Matthias Novacek from the Hartberg area fire brigade association. 1500 firefighters were deployed on Sunday. "There were a few operations during the night. Today it's mainly about cleaning up, clearing roads and helping the population to clear out and pump out cellars."
Soldiers build bridges
The army is also on site in the district to repair broken bridges and roads. Some farms are cut off - "we hope that they will be accessible again today".
"You should not approach rivers and observe road closures - unfortunately, some people disregard them. Otherwise we can only say: Hang in there! The fire department is giving its all and we will overcome this together," says Novacek.
Flood on the Safen
In Bierbaum an der Safen in the municipality of Bad Blumau, the Safen burst its banks on Sunday. The fire station was also flooded. In Bad Blumau, a horse stable was under water.
Dinghy driver rescued
Martin Jeindl from the Fürstenfeld Fire Brigade Association also describes a dicey situation in Burgau - someone lost control of an inflatable boat and had to be rescued: "He wanted to supply a farmer with food who was trapped by the water. The farmer refused to be rescued and wanted to stay with the animals. With the help of the fire department barge, the dinghy driver was rescued by comrades from the two barge bases in Fürstenfeld and Großsteinbach."
However, the water levels have dropped massively since Sunday, says Jeindl. "It may be raining again now, but the water levels have dropped by more than two meters. That's an important buffer. We are monitoring the situation closely."
Drinking water partially undrinkable
According to information from Holding Graz, the drinking water in St. Radegund near Graz and on the Schöckl is currently unfit for human consumption. The Hexenexpress and downhill routes on the Schöckl are closed today, Monday.
Access to the cable car is only possible via Ebersdorf and Mariatrost, but not via Andritz and Weinitzen. The A 9 Phyrnautobahn will also remain closed until the end of the week.
The civil defense alert, which was still in place in several municipalities on Sunday, was lifted on Monday morning. However, caution is still required: further storms and rain are forecast in parts of Styria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.