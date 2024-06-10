How Carinthia voted in the European elections

Political reactions from Carinthia

Carinthia's governor has clear words on the poor performance of his SPÖ: "The EU election campaign was a more difficult challenge for progressive, liberal parties such as the SPÖ", says Peter Kaiser. The omens with the war in Ukraine and its consequences, the trend towards noticeably more egoism and nationalism as well as envy and discord stirred up by right-wing populists combined with a dangerously irresponsible brutalization of language had blown more wind into the sails of right-wing and right-wing extremist forces. "This obviously requires better answers and recipes, and we as the SPÖ will also develop them," said Kaiser.