“We are very difficult to beat with this team”

Stefan Posch seems to be the man on the right side of defense: He has long been used to this role and is robust and strong with his header. On the left, I see Philipp Mwene as having the necessary agility in the expected duel with Ousmane Dembélé. In order to be able to tame the insane attack around Kylian Mbappé to some extent, the defense must rise above itself as a collective anyway.