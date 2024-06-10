Heide, Haider, Winzig
EU trio confirmed: How the Upper Austrians voted
At 11 pm it was official: the Upper Austrian result of the EU election was similar to the national result. The Freedom Party with Roman Haider at the helm came out on top, the ÖVP lost massively and the SPÖ slightly. Nevertheless, it turned out well for the three EU mandataries Winzig, Haider and Heide.
At 4 p.m., high-ranking FPÖ politicians in Upper Austria were still talking behind closed doors about a neck-and-neck race, but the more municipalities were counted, the more it became clear that the Blue Party had also achieved its expected victory in our federal state. The Upper Austrian result is similar to the federal result.
This is how the Upper Austrians voted (turnout: 57.3%)
- FPÖ: 28.19 percent (plus 10.11 percentage points)
- ÖVP: 25.05 percent (minus 10.08 percentage points)
- SPÖ: SPÖ 22.88 percent (down 2.07 percentage points)
- Greens: 9.94 percent (minus 3.43 percent)
- Neos: 8.67 percent (plus 1.71 percentage points)
- DNA: 2.86 percent
- KPÖ: 2.42 percent
Although the count in Upper Austria was completed in the early evening hours, the Ministry of the Interior only published the figures for our federal state at 11pm. However, it became increasingly clear that nothing will change for the candidates themselves. Roman Haider from the Freedom Party and Angelika Winzig from the People's Party will continue to sit in Brussels and Strasbourg.
Winzig was well secured from the start
With their places on the federal list, an entry into the EU Parliament is assured. And it also worked out well for the former mayor of Ischl and Upper Austrian SPÖ candidate Hannes Heide. The Social Democrat from the Salzkammergut region came fifth on the SPÖ candidate list - which was initially considered a shaky position.
For Upper Austria, everything remains as it was before: Haider, Winzig and Heide are the representatives of our federal state in the European Parliament.
Upper Austria relied on Mena Schilling to be the driving force
The Greens are also likely to be bitterly disappointed. As is well known, the Green Party relied on the young "driving force" Lena Schilling, and with her at the helm, Upper Austrian candidate Ines Vukajlović (3rd place on the list) also saw herself firmly in the EU. Instead of Brussels, the young 33-year-old Upper Austrian will once again take her seat in the Linz state parliament, as she is a member of the Upper Austrian state parliament.
There is still a small spark of hope
However, the Green Party's Ines Vukajlović can still have a glimmer of hope. If Lena Schilling were to resign from the party, she would move up to third place on the list and sit in the EU Parliament. Developments over the next few days will show how likely this is.
With 4th place, lawyer Hable's entry was never possible
Although the Neos have made gains in the results, the pink dreams of the Upper Austrian candidate have been shattered. The Ottensheim lawyer Rainer Hable never had a real chance of entering the European Parliament with 4th place on the list.
What happens now in Upper Austria?
The FPÖ will also go into the National Council election campaign in our federal state with a strong chest. FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner will soon present the candidates for the election in the fall, and according to reports there will be many surprises. It will be interesting to see how the ÖVP will behave. Because the FPÖ is also leading in all polls for the fall election.
