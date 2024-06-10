EU trio confirmed: How the Upper Austrians voted

Upper Austria relied on Mena Schilling to be the driving force

The Greens are also likely to be bitterly disappointed. As is well known, the Green Party relied on the young "driving force" Lena Schilling, and with her at the helm, Upper Austrian candidate Ines Vukajlović (3rd place on the list) also saw herself firmly in the EU. Instead of Brussels, the young 33-year-old Upper Austrian will once again take her seat in the Linz state parliament, as she is a member of the Upper Austrian state parliament.