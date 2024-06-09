In Salzburg
Heavy losses: Haslauer is delighted with first place
The ÖVP retained the upper hand in the EU elections in the federal state, but only the FPÖ was really jubilant with 24.6 percent according to preliminary results. While the SPÖ made slight gains, the Greens suffered a significant drop. Neos stagnated at 8.2 percent.
While the Blue Party celebrated a historic first place in the EU elections across Austria with first place and a predicted 27%, the ÖVP retained its top position, at least in Salzburg. However, a good 30%, or 29.7% to be precise, is a big drop compared to 2019 (43.1%).
This result cannot be taken for granted in view of the more than difficult general conditions.
Wilfried Haslauer, ÖVP-Landeshauptmann
"This result cannot be taken for granted in view of the more than difficult conditions," said Governor Wilfried Haslauer, praising his ÖVP colleague and top candidate Jurica Mustac.
Only the FPÖ camp really celebrated late in the evening on Sunday in Salzburg. "People are very dissatisfied with current politics and also with the EU. Austrians want change," commented FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek on the swap of positions with the Reds and second place.
The Kickl party gained ten percent in the federal state, to around a quarter of all votes (24.7%). The Greens (10.4%) lost four percent, Neos in fifth place remained below the ten percent mark again with 8.2%.
The Communist Party (KPÖ) fell far short of its highly successful municipal council elections, coming in at 3.6%. DNA (2.9%) was close behind in last place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.