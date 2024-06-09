Vorteilswelt
ÖVP loses 1st place

Chancellor admits: “There is great dissatisfaction”

Nachrichten
09.06.2024 21:12

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer did not want to gloss over his party's big loss and the loss of first place in the EU elections. "The result is not at all pleasing", said the ÖVP leader, expressing his disappointment. There is a "great deal of dissatisfaction", concluded the leader of the People's Party.

comment0 Kommentare

Nehammer promised the voters at the ÖVP election party that he had understood the message.

ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker had previously spoken of a "successful race to catch up".

For the ÖVP, the preliminary result means a drop of 11.1 percentage points compared to 2019, when it was in first place with 34.6 percent.

Illegal migration and overregulation in the ÖVP's focus
There is "great dissatisfaction", concluded Nehammer. He wants to take this on board and "pour it into policy". By taking decisive action against illegal migration and overregulation, for example, the ÖVP will show voters in the coming months that it takes their concerns seriously.

"I want to shape and not divide society," said Nehammer, setting himself apart from the FPÖ. The Chancellor said that he would be the leading candidate in the upcoming National Council elections in the fall.

