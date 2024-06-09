"Krone" flash commentary
The big change in the weather is yet to come
The EU elections in Austria this weekend were as turbulent as the weather. For the first time, the FPÖ has achieved what it never did under its leaders Jörg Haider and Heinz-Christian Strache: it stormed to first place in Austria like a thunderstorm - and it did so thunderously.
The ÖVP, which roared to just under 35% five years ago after the supposed destruction of the Blue Party by the Ibiza revelations under Sebastian Kurz, has apparently fallen back to its worst result ever in EU elections without the turbo boost provided by the former wunderwuzzi - and is halfway satisfied with second place.
The SPÖ, which claims to be on the upswing, does the same as the ÖVP and records its worst result to date.
Behind them? With respectable results for the Neos, who have been declared dead several times recently, and the Green Party's Lena Schilling, who was written off to death by some media. Her fighting spirit was at least partially rewarded, she gave a strong sign of life.
Now the storm has cleared. Sunglasses are compulsory for the Blue Party - the sun is shining so brightly for them just a few months before the national elections.
The ÖVP and SPÖ, on the other hand, will have to unpack their wellington boots and weather stains. If that's even enough: things could get even worse in September and, above all, more lasting, even if quite a few people think that Karl Nehammer, and even more so Andreas Babler, are already up to their necks in water.
And the rest? Lena Schilling, who they tried to sink in an unparalleled mud fight, has dug herself out with a great deal of effort and has shown signs of life. And hopefully also sent a very clear signal to the mudslingers to spare themselves and above all the victims such campaigns in future.
The Neos have benefited from the weakening of the Greens, but probably also from the movement of voters away from the ÖVP. However, if they think they are now experiencing a tailwind, they could be just as mistaken as the Greens.
The current weather forecast? Today was the discharge of thunderstorm cells. The really big weather upheaval - that will bloom in September.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
