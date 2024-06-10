Pleasing conclusion
March through Zell crowned the fire department competition
The organizers from Zell am Ziller are beaming after the major event with almost 3000 firefighters. The regional fire department competition ended with a dramatic finale - and impressive pictures.
The Zell am Ziller volunteer fire department is exhausted but happy: the regional fire department performance competition with almost 3,000 participants was a successful major event. "Thanks to my team. Everyone worked until they dropped," summed up commander Alexander Stock after the weekend.
As reported, the team from Sillian won the elite class, the "Fire Cup", by a wafer-thin margin ahead of their competitors from Huben in Ötztal.
The weather just held . . .
With gray rain clouds, but still largely without precipitation, the participants and bands marched through the village to the marquee in the evening. An impressive sight that brought back memories of the Gauder Festival weeks ago.
Closing event scaled down
The only small downer: the final parade and the closing event could not take place on the sports field as planned - "due to the risk of thunderstorms", Stock explained. Instead, the official finale was celebrated in the safety of the school auditorium. The unofficial part went on for a long time . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
