Overwhelmed by microsleep with grandson in the car

The 85-year-old from the district of St. Veit an der Glan was driving his car eastbound on the Südring in Klagenfurt at around 1.25 p.m. on Sunday when - according to his own account - he was suddenly overcome by microsleep.

Street lamp knocked down and truck damaged

The car left the road to the right and then crashed head-on into a street lamp. The force of the impact caused the lamppost to fall onto a driving school practice area and damage a truck parked there. "The 85-year-old's car then collided with the crash barrier to the practice area," the police said.