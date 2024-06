New lifeguard saves swimming season in Wachau

"Without a dedicated lifeguard, we simply can't open this year," was the message on social media at the end of April. The swimming season at the Mühldorf adventure pool in Wachau was on the brink of collapse due to the lack of a pool supervisor. The situation had already been tense the previous year, but thanks to volunteers, the pool was still able to make ends meet. The reason for the staff shortage is the retirement of the former lifeguard.