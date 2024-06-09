Germans report:
Thomas Tuchel met with English top club
After leaving FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel is currently looking for a job. The star coach may have found what he was looking for with Manchester United, at least according to reports in the German newspaper "Bild" about a secret meeting with shareholder Jim Ratcliffe.
According to the report, Tuchel is said to have told the billionaire in Monaco about his ideas regarding the future of the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag is still on the bench at Old Trafford, but the Dutchman is said to be fearing for his job.
Expensive flops
The two "problem children" Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho, for whom the club had spent a total of almost 150 million euros but who had not yet paid off, were among the topics of discussion.
Tuchel is said to have assured Ratcliffe that he would help the two attacking professionals return to their top performances. Sancho was loaned out to Dortmund in January, where he has already regained his former strength. The question remains as to whether he will be able to carry that high back to Manchester ...
Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen to keep the Englishman on board, and Sancho himself also wants to stay, according to reports. However, Manchester United have the final say - where a new coach, Thomas Tuchel, may soon take over ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
