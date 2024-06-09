Two-year-old hit by trailer drawbar

Hit on the chest

Meanwhile, his two-year-old grandson was playing nearby. In a brief moment of carelessness, the toddler held on to the drawbar and leaned on it. The trailer then tipped forward and the two-year-old was hit in the chest area by the drawbar. The 59-year-old was in the immediate vicinity and was able to partially catch the drawbar. The child was flown to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen hospital in Kirchdorf for treatment by the "Christophorus 14" rescue helicopter.