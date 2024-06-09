Equipment overturned
Two-year-old hit by trailer drawbar
A very unfortunate accident in Spital am Pyhrn. A grandpa was doing repair work on his trailer and tipped it backwards. Unnoticed, however, his two-year-old grandson had approached and tipped the trailer back again - with serious consequences.
On June 9, 2024 at around 10:30 a.m., a 59-year-old man from the Kirchdorf district was carrying out repair work on his car trailer in the area of the drawbar at the entrance to his house. To make it easier to work, he tilted the trailer backwards so that the drawbar was sticking upwards.
Hit on the chest
Meanwhile, his two-year-old grandson was playing nearby. In a brief moment of carelessness, the toddler held on to the drawbar and leaned on it. The trailer then tipped forward and the two-year-old was hit in the chest area by the drawbar. The 59-year-old was in the immediate vicinity and was able to partially catch the drawbar. The child was flown to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen hospital in Kirchdorf for treatment by the "Christophorus 14" rescue helicopter.
