A lively birthday party with many movie stars

"Five films shot at the same time"

Otto Retzer also became a star. First with Adi Peichl as "Josip and Malec" as valets at the Schlosshotel am Wörthersee, then as a director. "Spiehs turned the glittering lake into the most breathtaking film set in Europe. Once we shot five films at the same time. Everyone was there. Gunther Philipp, Peter Alexander, Rudi Carrell, Georg Thomalla, Peter Weck, Theo Lingen, Waltraut Haas, Dagmar Koller, Otto Schenk, Chris Roberts. Filming took place everywhere. From Velden to Lake Faak. Some of the actors even appeared in several films at the same time. One day they were filming for this production, the next day for another," says Retzer. In total, Otto W. Retzer acted as production manager around 120 times and as director around 90 times.