Former chancellor on the EU elections
Vranitzky: “There is also a lack of great people”
Former SPÖ head of government and chancellor from 1986 to 1997, Franz Vranitzky, in an interview about the landmark elections, EU scepticism, migration and the "must" of European integration.
"Krone": Today is the European elections. The EU is at a crossroads, France's Emmanuel Macron has said that the EU could break up. Doyou also see the danger?
Franz Vranitzky: It is a turning point. The great moments of the Union are behind us. The project was born out of the need for peace after the Second World War. With the Coal and Steel Community. It also worked for a long time. 15 states until 1995. It was impossible for a war to be waged. The trunk held together. We also succeeded in establishing the single market. The common currency is the second field of operation. The third is parliamentarianism and democracy. But we have seen quite a few changes in the last five years - from the aggression against Russia to the conflict in the Middle East. The Taiwan issue in China could also become critical. Or the debate on e-mobility. This cannot be carried out without the Chinese.
