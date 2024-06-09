AK calls for better protection for emergency services

Whether it's an accident, fire or environmental disaster - the emergency services of the voluntary fire departments and all voluntary disaster organizations are always on hand when their help is needed. In the previous year alone, there were around 8,000 fire department operations in Burgenland, in which the thousands of volunteers put in 136,000 hours. As a rule - with the exception of the special provision for state employees - the volunteers perform their service at the expense of their vacation days or they work off the time spent on call. Their salary is only paid by the employer if it is a so-called "major incident". To qualify for this, 100 emergency personnel must be deployed for at least 8 hours and only then are they reimbursed a flat rate of 200 euros per day.