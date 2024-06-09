Tyrol’s retailers can rejoice over 17 million euros

Like Mother's Day, Father's Day was "invented" in the USA. The initiative came from a woman in 1910 - Sonora Smart Dodd. The daughter of a veteran of the US Civil War, she and her five siblings had lost their mother at an early age. When the young woman sat in a church service to honor mothers, she finally had the idea.

Austria wanted to introduce Father's Day at the end of the 1920s, but it only became established after an advertising campaign by Helmut Herz in 1956. At the time, the domestic textile industry was in crisis and Herz wanted to boost consumption during the summer months with Father's Day.

A year earlier, the Viennese had noticed the drunken festivities on "Father's Day" in Germany in the media coverage and, when drawing up the advertising plans for the coming year, he thought about bringing Father's Day to Austria as a family celebration. To this end, not only was a Father's Day committee set up, but the campaign was also reported on the radio. However, Father's Day was not sold as a "new" festival, but as a family day that was now being celebrated more strongly again.

Incidentally, Helmut Herz was presented with a drawing by his son on the first Father's Day in 1956. From this, the founder developed the idea of organizing a large drawing competition. The children were to draw their father's profession. In the end, almost 80,000 drawings were submitted. He achieved his goal: to bring fathers and their children together!