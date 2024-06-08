Daring operation
Israeli special forces rescue four hostages
The Israeli army has apparently managed to free four hostages from the clutches of Hamas. The people were rescued alive during a daring operation in the central Gaza Strip. All four hostages were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.
Four Israeli hostages were freed by Israeli troops on Saturday, the military announced. The rescued hostages are Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv. Special forces had simultaneously raided two Hamas locations in the central Gaza Strip Nuseirat, Israeli media reported.
Hostages at several locations
Hostages were hidden at both locations. According to initial medical examinations, all of the rescued hostages are in good condition. They were taken to hospital for further examination.
In the course of the operation, heavy airstrikes were carried out in the region on Hamas locations and in support of the ground forces. Hamas health authorities reported a "large number" of casualties.
War cabinet on the verge of disintegration
Meanwhile, Israel's former Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced a speech on Saturday in which, according to observers, he could declare his withdrawal from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet.
Gantz had called on Netanyahu in May to present a plan for Israel's actions after the end of the Gaza war by June 8. Otherwise, his centrist party would withdraw from the emergency government. Gantz's spokespeople have not commented on the content of his planned speech. Political commentators in Israeli newspapers expect the minister to resign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
