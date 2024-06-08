U-turn on asylum
It's so obvious that it almost hurts. Shortly before tomorrow's elections to the European Parliament, some politicians have come to the conclusion that criminal asylum seekers could be deported to Afghanistan and Syria after all. The impetus came from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who announced a hard line against radical Islamists after the knife attack in Mannheim, marking a U-turn in social democracy.
It is clear that Chancellor Nehammer and Interior Minister Karner, both of the ÖVP, are applauding. They have wanted this for some time, and two days before an election it might be possible to win a few thousand more votes from the right. Kickl's mockery of the fact that the FPÖ position, which has been criticized for years, has now apparently become socially acceptable was also to be expected.
However, the fact that even the SPÖ is now moving to the right under the most left-wing of all chairmen is remarkable. The words of the mayor of the refugee town of Traiskirchen are still ringing in the ears. There is no upper limit for refugees, declared Andreas Babler this week. And now he has also made a U-turn.
In any case, deporting people to Afghanistan would also mean negotiating with the Taliban. Will their compatriots be flogged or publicly executed there?
But this question does not arise anyway. Because this is purely a policy of announcements. As far removed from implementation as Kabul is from Vienna.
