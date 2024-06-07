Favorite stop should be a party for Höll and Kolb

Starting as the favorite

"The best thing was to see how happy my family and friends were for me. That's when you realize what an impact you have as an athlete. You see how happy the people around you are, that was the best moment for me." The two-time overall World Cup winner would like to experience that again this year. As the leader (ten points ahead of Tahnee Seagrave), she is the favorite at home. Her form will be shown in the qualification (12) and the semi-final on Saturday. The grand final will take place on Sunday (14.15). Remaining tickets are still available for last-minute bookers.