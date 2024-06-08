Investigation in Graz
Child helped with surgery: “This is a unique case”
The young daughter of a respected surgeon is said to have intervened in the operating theater in Graz - the public prosecutor's office is investigating. It is still unclear whether the patient in question even knows about it.
There was great consternation at Graz University Hospital on Friday after a "Steirerkrone" report revealed an unbelievable incident: at the beginning of the year, the underage daughter of a neurosurgeon is said to have laid hands on a patient herself during an operation on the skull.
The doctor concerned enjoys an impeccable professional reputation, as was confirmed to the "Krone" by several sources. It is therefore all the more inexplicable to many why this incident should have happened to her of all people.
Five years in prison
The case was started by an anonymous complaint. She is now under investigation for grievous bodily harm. Theoretically, the woman could face up to five years in prison if convicted, but it is hardly conceivable that this sentence will be exhausted. It must also first be clarified whether the girl's possible involvement caused any harm to the patient - the Graz clinic emphasizes that the procedure was "without complications". It is also unclear whether the patient is even aware of this: the clinic did not answer this question in an interview with the "Krone".
The Styrian patient and nursing care ombudsperson, headed by Michaela Wlattnig, is not aware of a similar case. She is also not involved in the current case, as stated on request.
Only students and interns allowed
In principle, it is not unusual for other people to be in the room alongside the surgical team, but according to the LKH, only medical students and interns are permitted. Minimum age: 16 years. According to the nursing ombudsman's office, it is up to the respective hospital to decide who has access, so there do not appear to be any uniform rules here.
Two employees released from duty
The police investigation into this case has only just begun. In addition to the doctor, the focus is also on other unknown perpetrators: the operating room staff are said to have intervened inadequately. At the end of May, two female surgeons were released from duty until the allegations have been definitively clarified.
