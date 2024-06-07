Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Slogans in the stairwell

Runners climb the DC Tower, WEGA abseils down

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 15:00

The DC Tower in Vienna is the tallest office building in Austria. 7000 people work here. On Saturday, over 600 runners climb the tower on foot. On this run to the sky, 1450 steps, 58 floors, 200 meters of altitude and funny sayings in the stairwell await them.

comment0 Kommentare

Austria's stair running legend Rolf Majcen, who has conquered the stairs of 104 different buildings on five continents (Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia) in 158 competitions, will also be taking part. The passionate runner, who is a lawyer by profession, gives amateur runners the following tip: "If you start too fast, you will have a great split time on the 10th floor, but then your strength and speed will drop rapidly. By the time you reach the 29th floor, you're only halfway up. By then at the latest, the climb will be agonizing and the combination of lack of oxygen and pain in your legs will make everything even worse. So start slowly and sprint to the finish."

Rolf Majcen has already run on 104 buildings on five continents. Here he is in the stairwell of the Eiffel Tower. (Bild: EPA)
Rolf Majcen has already run on 104 buildings on five continents. Here he is in the stairwell of the Eiffel Tower.
(Bild: EPA)

"Karl, by the time you read this, I'll already be at the top"
Funny messages await all participants in the stairwell. The following sayings will be on display: "Karl, by the time you read this, I'll be at the top", "If you can read this, you're too slow", "You can't get lost", "I'd like to speak to the organizer" or "On Monday, I'm taking the lift". Incidentally, the lift in the DC Tower can travel eight meters per second.

Ten cameras in action
On Saturday, the amateur runners will start at 11 am, before the elite field of the Towerrunning World Association tackle the DC Tower at 4 pm. Spectators can follow the competition all day long thanks to ten cameras on LCD screens. The run will also be framed by a live fan TV and an expo zone. A highlight of the colorful supporting program, which also offers numerous delicacies for children, is the WEGA. Officers from the special police unit will abseil down from the 60th floor along the striking DC Tower façade at 3.30 pm.

Rolf Majcen prepares for the DC Towerrun at the Harzbergwarte near Bad Vöslau. (Bild: Rolf Majcen)
Rolf Majcen prepares for the DC Towerrun at the Harzbergwarte near Bad Vöslau.
(Bild: Rolf Majcen)

Sunday at the Katrin mountain run, in June in the Rocky Mountains
Incidentally, Majcen sees the DC Towerrun as a warm-up for the Austrian Mountain Running Championships in Bad Ischl. On Sunday, he will start at the Katrin Mountain Run (4.4 km, 950 vertical meters). And on June 23, Majcen has a very special project. He will be running a 23.3-kilometre mountain run in the Rocky Mountains 70 kilometers west of Denver on the highest scenic road in America. The start is 3000 meters above sea level, the finish is at Mount Blue Sky at 4306 meters. In comparison, the DC Towerrun is harmless.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf