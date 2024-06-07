Slogans in the stairwell
Runners climb the DC Tower, WEGA abseils down
The DC Tower in Vienna is the tallest office building in Austria. 7000 people work here. On Saturday, over 600 runners climb the tower on foot. On this run to the sky, 1450 steps, 58 floors, 200 meters of altitude and funny sayings in the stairwell await them.
Austria's stair running legend Rolf Majcen, who has conquered the stairs of 104 different buildings on five continents (Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia) in 158 competitions, will also be taking part. The passionate runner, who is a lawyer by profession, gives amateur runners the following tip: "If you start too fast, you will have a great split time on the 10th floor, but then your strength and speed will drop rapidly. By the time you reach the 29th floor, you're only halfway up. By then at the latest, the climb will be agonizing and the combination of lack of oxygen and pain in your legs will make everything even worse. So start slowly and sprint to the finish."
"Karl, by the time you read this, I'll already be at the top"
Funny messages await all participants in the stairwell. The following sayings will be on display: "Karl, by the time you read this, I'll be at the top", "If you can read this, you're too slow", "You can't get lost", "I'd like to speak to the organizer" or "On Monday, I'm taking the lift". Incidentally, the lift in the DC Tower can travel eight meters per second.
Ten cameras in action
On Saturday, the amateur runners will start at 11 am, before the elite field of the Towerrunning World Association tackle the DC Tower at 4 pm. Spectators can follow the competition all day long thanks to ten cameras on LCD screens. The run will also be framed by a live fan TV and an expo zone. A highlight of the colorful supporting program, which also offers numerous delicacies for children, is the WEGA. Officers from the special police unit will abseil down from the 60th floor along the striking DC Tower façade at 3.30 pm.
Sunday at the Katrin mountain run, in June in the Rocky Mountains
Incidentally, Majcen sees the DC Towerrun as a warm-up for the Austrian Mountain Running Championships in Bad Ischl. On Sunday, he will start at the Katrin Mountain Run (4.4 km, 950 vertical meters). And on June 23, Majcen has a very special project. He will be running a 23.3-kilometre mountain run in the Rocky Mountains 70 kilometers west of Denver on the highest scenic road in America. The start is 3000 meters above sea level, the finish is at Mount Blue Sky at 4306 meters. In comparison, the DC Towerrun is harmless.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.