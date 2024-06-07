Runners climb the DC Tower, WEGA abseils down

Austria's stair running legend Rolf Majcen, who has conquered the stairs of 104 different buildings on five continents (Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia) in 158 competitions, will also be taking part. The passionate runner, who is a lawyer by profession, gives amateur runners the following tip: "If you start too fast, you will have a great split time on the 10th floor, but then your strength and speed will drop rapidly. By the time you reach the 29th floor, you're only halfway up. By then at the latest, the climb will be agonizing and the combination of lack of oxygen and pain in your legs will make everything even worse. So start slowly and sprint to the finish."