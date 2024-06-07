District heating lets Viennese vegetables grow

Vienna's district heating network is 1,300 kilometers long, making it one of the largest in Europe. And: it is constantly being expanded!

460,000 Viennese households and 7,800 major customers are currently supplied with district heating.

70 megawatts of district heating capacity are added every year: That is equivalent to the heating requirements of around 20,000 households per year, and it is increasing. Wien Energie plans to increase the expansion to up to 90 megawatts per year in future.

By2030, more than half of the district heating is to come from renewable sources and

by 2040, Wien Energie wants to generate all of its district heating from renewable energy sources.

56 percent of Vienna'sheating requirements are to be covered by district heating by 2040 - today the figure is around 40 percent.

