"Krone" presents
The “Riverdays” turn the Mur into a land of adventure
From 21 to 30 June, the Riverdays on the Mur invite you to a varied program in Graz: from top-class sport to taster courses and concerts with local pop stars
"Everything is in flux", the Greek philosopher Heraclitus once proclaimed, describing a world that is constantly evolving. But "Everything is in flux" could also be the motto of Riverdays in Graz - year after year, the event turns the Mur into a great world of experience and attracts sports enthusiasts and nature lovers to the water.
Many opportunities to join in
The festival will take place from June 21 to 30 this year and, in addition to the many sporting competitions (such as the Austrian canoeing championships and the stand-up paddling championships), will once again offer numerous hands-on activities. For example, the giant raft will once again be on the move, where you can enjoy a brunch, an after-work excursion or a cozy sundowner. It is also wonderfully relaxing to sign up for "yoga on the water" and do your exercises on a stand-up paddle in the water.
Of course, you can also try out countless water sports: For example, there is a basic kayaking course, a trip in a Colorado inflatable boat and a dragon boat, a rowing taster course and also river rafting in different boat sizes. A kayak trip with world champion Uschi Profanter is also on offer.
Party with Anna-Sophie
And on Saturday evening (June 22), a special musical experience awaits with the "Sportlerparty": Styrian musician Anna-Sophie, who has reliably delivered one radio hit after another in recent years with songs such as "Cambodia", "Down", "Attack without Warning", "Insanity" and "Breathe", will be on stage at the Seifenfabrik in Graz - together with the indie rock band Please Madame from Salzburg.
So there's more than one good reason to come along to Riverdays in Graz between June 21 and 30 to cheer on the athletes or take advantage of one of the hands-on activities. You can find all the information here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
