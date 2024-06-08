The “Riverdays” turn the Mur into a land of adventure

Many opportunities to join in

The festival will take place from June 21 to 30 this year and, in addition to the many sporting competitions (such as the Austrian canoeing championships and the stand-up paddling championships), will once again offer numerous hands-on activities. For example, the giant raft will once again be on the move, where you can enjoy a brunch, an after-work excursion or a cozy sundowner. It is also wonderfully relaxing to sign up for "yoga on the water" and do your exercises on a stand-up paddle in the water.