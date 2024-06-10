At the Ebner dealership
Experience the Jeep with great leasing offers
Building on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that offers legendary off-road capability, high-tech features and versatility to people in search of extraordinary journeys. At the Ebner dealership in Oeynhausen, you can also expect great promotions.
The Jeep brand together with Autohaus Ebner offers an open invitation to enjoy life to the fullest by offering a wide portfolio of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to tackle any journey with confidence.
Discover the Jeep Avenger: all-electric, mild-hybrid or gasoline-powered
The Jeep Avenger can be ordered as a hybrid from just €27,000. The clever little car offers more driving pleasure and fewer emissions. The 48V hybrid technology enables electric driving maneuvers and is equipped with even more colors, a sunroof and massaging leather seats. The new Avenger e-Hybrid is in line with the brand's ambition to offer customers flexibility in their choice of drive.
The 48 V technology is the gateway to electric driving and offers great driving pleasure with reduced CO₂ emissions. Thanks to the combination of the 6-speed dual-clutch transmission and the integrated electric motor, electric driving is possible at low speeds. Leasing from just €109 with a fixed interest rate of 0.99%*.
The Jeep Wrangler: more modern, more digital and now as 4x4
The new Wrangler offers an infotainment system for the best digital networking, new 12-way electrically adjustable seats, a new 7-slot radiator grille and new colors & rims and is now available to order with petrol and hybrid engines. The new Wrangler has evolved from traditional roots to become the flagship off-roader and one of the most recognizable SUVs due to its iconic design and high performance.
It now offers an uncompromising combination of technology, comfort, safety features with outstanding handling. With fixed installments for the entire term at 0.99%* fixed borrowing rate.
Discover the Jeep Renegade: As a plug-in and mild hybrid
The Renegade is not only more modern than ever before, with a large 10.1-inch display with wireless smartphone connectivity, an infotainment with 5 times more computing power from € 30,800, but also offers infotainment with Amazon Alexa voice control.The Jeep Renegade 2024 is fully electrified and offers a choice of two hybrid drive systems: the e-Hybrid and the 4xe plug-in hybrid.
The e-Hybrid powertrain seamlessly controls the drive system by automatically switching between electric-only, hybrid and internal combustion engines and excels with its all-electric drive at startup, low speeds and parking maneuvers. The plug-in hybrid 4x4, on the other hand, uses both electric and combustion engines and enables all-wheel drive capability on different terrains. Leasing from just €225 with a fixed borrowing rate of 0.99%*.
Get premium benefits now at Autohaus Ebner
Jeep Wave, a premium loyalty and customer care program available for the entire Jeep 4x4 model range, offers multiple benefits and exclusive perks to provide Jeep owners with unique events and dedicated 24/7 support. The off-road capabilities of the legendary Jeep brand will be enhanced through a global electrification initiative that transforms 4x4 into the new 4xe, in pursuit of the brand's vision to achieve Zero Emission Freedom and additional four-wheel drive capabilities.
