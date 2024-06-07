Lottermoser's farewell
“Ernst can retire as a proud coach”
After Saturday's Westliga match with TSV McDonald's St. Johann, Ernst Lottermoser will retire as coach.To bid farewell after many years, companions such as national team kicker Marco Grüll and perennial favorite Manuel Waltl talk about the 57-year-old railwayman.
The time has come on Saturday: After many years on the bench, Ernst Lottermoser will hang up the tactics board after the last Westliga game of the season on Saturday with St. Johann bei Reichenau. There will also be a joint meal with the team in Tyrol. After that, the man from Pongau will only work at the LAZ. The same place where he once met his protégé Marco Grüll.
"A friendship has developed"
The current ÖFB national team player was eleven years old at the time and spent many hours together on the pitch with the Pongau native. "A friendship developed between us over the years, we always had a great relationship," the Radstadt native recounts in an interview with the Krone. A relationship that continues to this day. The contact has never been broken off. When time allowed, Grüll would always drop in on the St. Johann games. Grüll understands that his long-time mentor is now approaching his coaching retirement: "I wish Ernst all the best for the future."
Striker Benjamin Ajibade also spent many years together with Lottermoser. "The coolest thing about him was that we never missed out on having fun. He let us get away with our private parties and was relatively understanding when someone wasn't at training," the attacker recalls. But his coach never lost his line.
His counterpart Christian Schaider (Austria Salzburg) also felt the coach's clear line. "It was very emotional on the pitch, and there were a few verbal spats," said the Bavarian with a smile. But: "Off the pitch, we were always very honest with each other, which was positive throughout."
Flight ticket organized
Manuel Waltl will also have fond memories of his time with Ernst Lottermoser. The record-breaking player - he played over 170 games under the coach - has a special anecdote from 2018. Because it would not have been possible to make it from Vienna, where he was with the army, in time for the game in Vorarlberg, Lottermoser organized a flight ticket for head constable Waltl within 15 minutes.
He traveled from the capital to Innsbruck, from there by bus to the venue. "Not every coach does that," says Waltl, who will miss the last game on Saturday due to training. Nevertheless, the Leithammel emphasizes: "He can leave as a proud coach."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.