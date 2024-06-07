“Ernst can retire as a proud coach”

"A friendship has developed"

The current ÖFB national team player was eleven years old at the time and spent many hours together on the pitch with the Pongau native. "A friendship developed between us over the years, we always had a great relationship," the Radstadt native recounts in an interview with the Krone. A relationship that continues to this day. The contact has never been broken off. When time allowed, Grüll would always drop in on the St. Johann games. Grüll understands that his long-time mentor is now approaching his coaching retirement: "I wish Ernst all the best for the future."