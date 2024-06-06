"Krone" commentary
Show trial against Kickl
Milo Rau, artistic director of the Vienna Festival, is a joker. And you can be funny with 15 million taxpayers' money. To kick off the festival, dressed in a red balaclava, he proclaimed the "free republic". And with 46 individual projects, he wants to "politicize" Vienna's largest cultural festival, as he says.
To this end, he is now staging "Viennese trials". One against the corona policy has already taken place. Now the trial against the "endangerment of democracy" is taking place. And who is endangering democracy? Of course, at least if Milo Rau has his way, the much-cited shift to the right - i.e. Kickl's FPÖ.
ON THE ONE HAND, art is allowed to do anything these days. Art has its freedom!
ON THE OTHER hand, one must be allowed to ask where artistic actionism ends and political agitation begins. And a staged show trial, of which we don't really know whether it is a cabaret or a tribunal, which is ultimately about banning what is probably the strongest democratically elected party in the country, smacks of agitation.
Especially when it is mainly opponents of the Freedom Party who have their say - and in the absence of the delinquent. And, moreover, why is it only about the FPÖ? Why not also about other parties, such as those that openly refer to a criminal regime, namely communism? But as I said: Milo Rau is a joker - a pretty left-wing joker.
