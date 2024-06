Ex-F1 ace’s son moves to Holland as a goalkeeper

Sometimes the apple falls very far from the tree - instead of following in his father's footsteps and becoming a racing driver, he has lost his heart to soccer and is now flying Austria's colors high as a legionnaire in the Netherlands! He is Jonas Wendlinger, the 23-year-old son of Karl Wendlinger, who was active in Formula 1 between 1991 and 1995. Wendlinger, who most recently stood between the posts as goalkeeper for Ried, is moving to Almere in the Ehrendivision, the top flight of Oranje soccer ...