Schilling to corona sceptic: “More respect!”

Schilling: "It's not about a narrative!"

It is precisely people with low incomes who are most affected by the climate crisis, countered Schilling. The fact that we are even talking about whether we should do something about the climate crisis or not in 2024 is also madness. "Because we are making people who are already suffering from the consequences suffer even more." She also cannot accept that this is a narrative. "We are living in the biggest species extinction since the dinosaurs. Every day, 140 animal and plant species become extinct! It's also about our food security."