Dispute in the TV studio
Schilling to corona sceptic: “More respect!”
The two leading candidates of the Greens, Lena Schilling and the DNA list, Maria Hubmer-Mogg, engage in a heated debate in the krone.tv studio. Green Deal, migration and corona policy - they were in complete disagreement.
"Politics doesn't just happen, it's made by people," says Lena Schilling. That's why it's important for people to get involved: "Young people have actually made the climate issue an issue. Europe is the continent that will heat up the most worldwide. It needs politicians who dare to change things."
This requires major transformations, an energy transition and we need to move away from Russian gas.
"You are still quite young ..."
The DNA list sees things differently and wants to get out of the Green Deal. "The whole climate catastrophe narrative that everything is mainly caused by CO2 leads to regulations being passed that harm the member states. CO2 does not have the impact on the climate that it is always said to have," said the top candidate for the DNA list, presenting a study by the Norwegian Institute of Statistics. "We will suffer losses as a result, for example in terms of jobs, because companies will move away."
The climate catastrophe narrative bothers Hubmer-Mogg. "Warnings of an ice age were issued as early as 1974. They are still quite recent, but we have already survived several doomsday scenarios." Hubmer-Mogg is also calling for peace negotiations, as we won't be able to get out of Russian gas before 2040 anyway. "Viewers need to know that there are take-and-pay contracts. If we don't take the gas, we still pay."
Schilling: "It's not about a narrative!"
It is precisely people with low incomes who are most affected by the climate crisis, countered Schilling. The fact that we are even talking about whether we should do something about the climate crisis or not in 2024 is also madness. "Because we are making people who are already suffering from the consequences suffer even more." She also cannot accept that this is a narrative. "We are living in the biggest species extinction since the dinosaurs. Every day, 140 animal and plant species become extinct! It's also about our food security."
Mogg: "Bring your memorized points!"
Species extinction is also important to Hubmer-Mogg, she replies: "Every day, six to eight million insects die from wind turbines. Have you heard?" Then the heated debate continued. Schilling: "I feel a bit like I'm sitting there with an FPÖ representative who is quoting even more statistics than usual, some of which are simply not true." Hubmer-Mogg: "Bring your memorized points!" Schilling replied: "Perhaps you could be a little more respectful in your tone."
"It's not okay who all came here"
When it comes to migration, Liste DNA would like to renegotiate the EU asylum pact based on the Danish model and forge alliances with small countries such as Denmark or the Netherlands. "The per capita occupancy rate in Austria is simply too high." And: It is not okay who has come to our country in recent years. She refers to the gang rape of a young girl and the knife attacks in Mannheim, in which a police officer died.
Schilling refers to the rule of law. "Where people talk about a caliphate, there will be a conviction or at least a trial." This generalization annoys her because it creates a social climate. "Many people come here to seek protection and help. There is a problem. But hatred, incitement and propaganda is not the solution. What we need is a very clear distribution system. The 27 states, part of the European Union, must make an equal effort to deal with the asylum and migration issue."
The topic of healthcare policy and coronavirus protests was once again a hot topic. Schilling to Hubmer-Mogg: "You took to the streets with Gottfried Küssel, a convicted neo-Nazi." Hubmer-Mogg firmly rejects this: "I didn't even know what Mr. Küssel looked like. And if he went for a walk there, he went with me."
