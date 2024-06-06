New Capitals boss
Field hockey elephant storms into the china store!
"I never wanted to be president!" This is how the new Caps boss Martin Reiss opened his inaugural meeting in the catacombs of Kagran. It turned into an entertaining all-round attack in which not only the ice hockey league got its fair share of criticism. Nevertheless, the Swiss with Czech roots has big plans in Vienna...
After Hans comes Hans. Hans Schmid was at the helm of the Caps for 22 years - now Martin Reiss is taking over. The Swiss has been active in sports marketing with his own agency since the 1980s and has brought a number of top-class companies into the Formula 1 circus, in the meantime managing both drivers at Haas with Grosjean and Magnussen. Skiers and tennis pros were also among his clients. Also on the 68-year-old's list: Part owner of his own Formula 2 team, in a managerial role at soccer clubs Slavia Prague and Queens Park Rangers. "My friend Flavio Briatore wanted the latter," explains Reiss. He was also the organizer of the Kremlin Cup, the first professional tennis tournament on Russian soil.
"Marketing of the league non-existent"
In Vienna, where he was involved in the signing of Dominique Heinrich last summer, he showed himself to be a man of clear words. Motto: First storm into the china store like an elephant, then make contacts while cleaning up the broken pieces together... For the man who is used to other dimensions in Switzerland, the marketing of the domestic league is "non-existent, you could generate more money with this great product if you were more efficient. New structures are needed!"
He is also fed up with soccer after his first experiences - "I had very bad experiences at both Rapid and Austria, where the wrong people were at work." He's not afraid of getting into trouble by blustering: "I'm always direct, I say what I think. That's what companies pay me for."
"Had a lucky streak"
He takes a sober view of his business success: "I've been on a roll for the last 60 years of my life, I'm not as good as my results." But his many customers have become many friends - he now wants to get them excited about ice hockey in Vienna too, and sees the games as the perfect platform for business. "I want to create good economic conditions with the new team and take the club to a new level. Others will take care of the sporting side, I won't get involved." He is already in talks with a potential investor, who is to support the youth development work with a substantial sum.
Superstar Jagr to Vienna?
As with decision-makers in the Czech Republic. "We did the marketing for the association there, we know a lot of people. It would be attractive to bring superstar Jaromir Jagr to Vienna for a training session." He also wants to break new ground in terms of public visibility.
He is also supported by Philipp Felsinger, who is very successful with his asphalt company, and Franz Kalla as Vice-President in the six-member board team. Stefan Braun from ÖBB Holding is on board as Spokesman of the Board. Felsinger emphasizes that the relationship with the City of Vienna has greatly improved, "there are people involved at the City of Vienna who are not indifferent to the caps, it works." While Kalla once again paid tribute to the era of Hans Schmid and is happy "that he has found the successor he wants." Whereby a simple plan worked out: "We tick similarly, we know the same people abroad. After an evening with lots of wine and many hugs, I told Hans that I couldn't refuse him his wish," recalls Reiss.
