Vienna grain market on fire on Orban party flyer

Ad against the party

The flyer is also intended to brand the mayor András Nemény, who is supported by the opposition, as a "man of war". Nemény can be seen at the top of the flyer shaking hands with former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsány - Orbán's long-time favorite enemy. The text underneath reads: "Gyurcsány is a man of war. Nemény is Gyurcsány's man. Whoever votes for him, votes for war!" A non-party member of the Szombathely city parliament filed a complaint against the local Fidesz leadership because of the flyer, reported the news portal hvg.hu.