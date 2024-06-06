The best pictures
Top political celebrities bid farewell to national team
The Austrian national team was given a farewell by the country's leaders at Vienna's Heldenplatz on Thursday for the upcoming European Football Championship. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vice-Chancellor and Sports Minister Werner Kogler (The Greens) all hoped for a successful performance by Ralf Rangnick's ÖFB team in Germany.
"You have shown that Austria can hold its own against any team," said Van der Bellen, addressing the ÖFB players in his speech. "At many European Championships, there is a team that not only fulfills the hopes and dreams of the fans, but goes beyond them. It could well be that you are that team this time." There will be no additional pressure from him, "they are not easy opponents," emphasized the 80-year-old with a view to Group D with France (17.6.), Poland (21.6.) and the Netherlands (25.6.).
"Heroes' square fits"
In the sunshine and surrounded by an elementary school class in ÖFB shirts, the head of state emphasized the symbolic effect. "We are standing on the grass of Heldenplatz and that suits our footballers," said Van der Bellen, who will be watching the group matches on TV. Nehammer also expressed his anticipation. "This team really is something special, it will be a more than exciting time," said the Federal Chancellor, who greeted the ÖFB players with a firm handshake.
Nehammer, who will not be able to watch the first group game in person at the stadium due to commitments at the European Council in Brussels, presented the ÖFB team with two gifts from the federal government. A drinking bottle in the "national eagle design" and a forest of their own. "There will be a national team forest in the Augarten soon. 30 hornbeams will be planted. It is what remains. It should be a reminder of the great moment of participating in the European Championships," said Nehammer.
"Lucky fairy, where are you?"
In view of the strongest European Championship group and the injuries to key players such as David Alaba, Xaver Schlager and Sasa Kalajdzic, Kogler appealed to Lady Luck. "Lady Luck, where are you?" asked the sports minister. Despite this news, anticipation and even more confidence prevailed. "The national team is so strong at the moment that you can force luck." This team can be trusted to do so and at some point, Lady Luck will have to get into gear.
Alaba, who will be present in Germany as a "non-playing captain" in a support role due to a cruciate ligament rupture, gave a short speech on behalf of the team. He is convinced that the team will play a successful European Championship. "Our team has a great character and team spirit and accepts every challenge," said the Real professional: "I don't know how far our journey will take us at this EURO, but I can promise our soccer fans in Austria one thing: That each and every one of us will do our best to represent Austria worthily in Germany."
The players, together with team boss Rangnick and ÖFB President Karl Mitterdorfer, arrived at Heldenplatz in a dark blue suit in 24 degree temperatures. After a joint photo with the top representatives of the Republic, there was still time for talks. Goalscorer Marko Arnautovic chatted briefly with Nehammer, while Alaba stood ready for selfies and signed autographs. Beforehand, Van der Bellen had his picture taken with Alaba, Christoph Baumgartner and Marcel Sabitzer.
