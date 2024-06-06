Top political celebrities bid farewell to national team

"You have shown that Austria can hold its own against any team," said Van der Bellen, addressing the ÖFB players in his speech. "At many European Championships, there is a team that not only fulfills the hopes and dreams of the fans, but goes beyond them. It could well be that you are that team this time." There will be no additional pressure from him, "they are not easy opponents," emphasized the 80-year-old with a view to Group D with France (17.6.), Poland (21.6.) and the Netherlands (25.6.).