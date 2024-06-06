Vorteilswelt
Special municipal council?

“Magi’s” announcement causes uproar in politics

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 13:03

After the "Krone" interview with Peter Jost, the waters are once again rising and there are even calls for a special municipal council.

comment0 Kommentare

"I am and will remain the Magi!", declared former municipal director Peter Jost in an interview with "Krone" - and was also ruthlessly open about wheeling and dealing and lies behind the town hall walls. In particular, he described Team Carinthia mayor Christian Scheider as "not loyal to the contract". This caused a stir in the municipal council and among his political rivals.

"For the SPÖ Klagenfurt, there are a number of questions that urgently need to be clarified," says the Reds - who are calling for a special municipal council. "Specifically, Jost contradicts the mayor in the spying affair." Janos Juvan from the NEOS is concerned about how much the Jost case could cost taxpayers: "Scheider must act and also issue a contingent notice of termination by June 30." And Gernot Darmann is also against a return of "Magis": "The FP warned against such talks months ago."

Kerstin Wassermann
Kerstin Wassermann
