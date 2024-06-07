Beach star: “You could hear the cheers all the way to Paris”

"I got really emotional, I screamed so much that everyone was just amazed. I think you could hear the cheers all the way to Paris."

Said Vienna's beach star Alex Horst to the "Krone" on Wednesday lunchtime after securing his Olympic ticket with Julian Hörl. Their direct rivals Grimalt/Grimalt (Chi) failed to qualify at the Elite 16 tournament in Ostrava. Horst/Hörl, who beat Capogrosso/Capogrosso (Arg) 2:0 and later missed out on the main competition with a 0:2 against Luini/Varenhorst (Hol), could no longer be ousted from the 18 fixed ranking places for the Olympics. "The pressure was immense. But we showed nerves of steel," said Horst with relief. "I'm really happy for 'Hörli', who put so much heart and soul into this qualification and worked so hard. Finally, of course, thanks to our coaches and support staff." His children Alessa and Fabio ("They really want to go to Paris") and Robert Nowotny also cheered along with 41-year-old Horst.