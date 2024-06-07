Vorteilswelt
Alex Horst at the Olympics

Beach star: “You could hear the cheers all the way to Paris”

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 09:00

They've made it! Austria's beach volleyball aces Alex Horst and Julian Hörl are through to the Olympics. The Chilean cousins Grimalt/Grimalt failed early in the qualifying round of the decisive Elite 16 tournament in Ostrava on Wednesday - Horst/Hörl won and remained in the fixed places for Paris.

"I got really emotional, I screamed so much that everyone was just amazed. I think you could hear the cheers all the way to Paris."

Said Vienna's beach star Alex Horst to the "Krone" on Wednesday lunchtime after securing his Olympic ticket with Julian Hörl. Their direct rivals Grimalt/Grimalt (Chi) failed to qualify at the Elite 16 tournament in Ostrava. Horst/Hörl, who beat Capogrosso/Capogrosso (Arg) 2:0 and later missed out on the main competition with a 0:2 against Luini/Varenhorst (Hol), could no longer be ousted from the 18 fixed ranking places for the Olympics. "The pressure was immense. But we showed nerves of steel," said Horst with relief. "I'm really happy for 'Hörli', who put so much heart and soul into this qualification and worked so hard. Finally, of course, thanks to our coaches and support staff." His children Alessa and Fabio ("They really want to go to Paris") and Robert Nowotny also cheered along with 41-year-old Horst.

Tim Berger jetted off to the U22 European Championships after successfully completing his A-levels. (Bild: Robert Nowotny)
The beach jack-of-all-trades was following the action in front of the AHS Wien West via livestream and was once again able to celebrate as the junior team manager. His protégé Tim Berger passed his oral exams in psychology, biology and English. They then traveled to Yalova via Istanbul in the afternoon - where Timo Hammarberg will take part in the U22 European Championships on Thursday. Berger: "It's great that I've done so well at school. Nothing can stop me now. Our goal is gold at best."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
