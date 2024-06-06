New law
S-Link consultation causes discussion in the state parliament
The planned referendum on the S-Link is casting its shadow. The referendum law, which is to be adapted to the state parliament election regulations, was on the agenda in the state parliament on Wednesday. The SPÖ did not vote, although the governing parties would like unanimous decisions on questions of democracy. The stumbling block: the amendment means that polling cards cast on election day in a municipality other than the home municipality are counted towards the result of the other municipality.
The SPÖ fears the possibility of manipulation if a municipality has linked its decision to the result of the referendum. Just as the city of Salzburg did with the S-Link. It would be possible for citizens from other municipalities to distort the results of the City of Salzburg or vice versa, the SPÖ argues. This also applies in particular to other future, smaller surveys in several municipalities. The governing parties do not see this danger. The overall result remains unchanged regardless of where the polling card is handed in and the regulation is a service for voters with a polling card. Interestingly, the amendment does not yet create the possibility of a poll in several districts.
Provincial politics takes stock of one year of black-blue
The morning's topical hour was already all about taking stock. "One year of black-blue" was the topic proposed by the SPÖ. Krone readers had already pointed out the government's failings and put forward their ideas weeks ago, much more accurately than the opposition parties. SPÖ leader David Egger accused Schwarz-Blau of increasing housing prices, a worsening care crisis and traffic jams.
Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) saw this as a limited view. "This is political tunnel vision. To be on the safe side, close your eyes so that you don't see the light at the end of the tunnel," Haslauer replied.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.