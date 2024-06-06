“20s” is celebrated in every corner of the country

In 2004, Theaterland Steiermark was launched as one of the most sustainable cultural education programs in Styria. "The aim was to bring contemporary theater productions to the countryside and to make the so-called independent scene known in the regions, even away from the urban centers, with theater festivals," says Peter Fasshuber, one of the initiators. And the plan has worked: Around 180,000 visitors have been welcomed to around 1900 projects in 19 different regions over the past 20 years.