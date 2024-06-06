Vorteilswelt
“20s” is celebrated in every corner of the country

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 11:00

Theaterland Steiermark has been bringing contemporary theater to all regions of the green marrow for 20 years and has reached 180,000 visitors with this offering. Several festivals take place every year - the current one is "ArtigKlassisch & LaNotte" in Straden.

comment0 Kommentare

In 2004, Theaterland Steiermark was launched as one of the most sustainable cultural education programs in Styria. "The aim was to bring contemporary theater productions to the countryside and to make the so-called independent scene known in the regions, even away from the urban centers, with theater festivals," says Peter Fasshuber, one of the initiators. And the plan has worked: Around 180,000 visitors have been welcomed to around 1900 projects in 19 different regions over the past 20 years.

The festival is currently running in Straden
And this success story is set to continue this year: For example, the "ARTigKlassisch & La Notte" festival in Straden is currently taking place, where you can see classics from the theater canon in a new form. On June 6, for example, "Lola Blau" by the German Sarah Kathi, followed the next day by "Robin Hood" for children and "Shakespeare's Complete Works (slightly abridged)" for adults by Hofspielhaus München.

Faßhuber founded THEO in 1991 and has been artistic director of Theaterland Steiermark since 2004. (Bild: Wulf Scherbichler)
On Saturday, the "Lange Nacht der Kleinstkunst" (Long Night of Small Art) is on the program, where you can experience a wide range of stage art from 7.19 pm, from the reinterpretation of the Sisi myth to gripping circus theater to a dark grey concert with songs by Ludwig Hirsch.

Three more festivals
Three more festivals are scheduled until the fall: From 26 June, the Theaterfabrik in Weiz, which focuses on theater by and for children. From July 19, the Weißenbach Theatre Days will be a "somewhat different summer theater festival". And from September 17th, Oberzeiring is all about world premieres with the Werkstatt-Festival.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
