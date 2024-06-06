AMS only has 16,000 jobs for 40,000 unemployed people

Long job search

If you include all those who are currently attending training courses offered by the Public Employment Service, there are even more than 49,400 people waiting for a job. And for many of those affected, this may well take even longer. In contrast to the number of unemployed, the number of vacancies that the AMS can currently offer has fallen by more than 14 percent within a year. There are only 16,162 vacancies on offer, plus 1370 available apprenticeships.