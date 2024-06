He is the Netherlands’ number one at the European Championships

Noppert no longer involved

"It's been clear to me for a few weeks that Bart will be the number one," said Koeman about the five-time A-team player. In recent years, the Netherlands have struggled in the goalkeeper position. At the 2022 World Cup, debutant Andries Noppert was first choice, but he did not play a game after the change of coach from Louis Van Gaal to Koeman. In addition to Verbruggen, Brentford's Mark Flekken and Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow are also in the European Championship squad.