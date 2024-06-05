Grazathlon starts!
Juniors race through the Augarten
It's that time again: on Friday, the big race over hill and dale through the Augarten in Graz starts for all young participants. More children than ever before are taking part in this year's "Center West Junior Grazathlon" - with 1500 starters, the event is fully booked for the first time.
Graz is in running fever: tomorrow, Saturday, the city center will be transformed into an obstacle course for all adult athletes and ambitious runners. One day earlier, on Friday, the "Center West Junior Grazathlon" will take place from 4 pm.
Over a distance of two kilometers, the children race across the Augarten in Graz. They race over bouncy castles, jump over water ditches and land in mud pits. Everyone between the ages of eight and 15 can look forward to sporting challenges combined with fun and games.
Also taking part: the "Krone" - with a stand that has a lot to offer with children's fishing, soap bubbles and sweet jelly beans. The "GRAWE Grazathlon" on Saturday even has its own "Krone" obstacle in Kaiserfeldgasse, a "Krone" bistro and a stand with a wheel of fortune.
Last year there were already 1000 kids at the start of the junior run, but this year the number of registrations has exploded again: With 1500 registrations, the competition was completely sold out days before the start.
All participants can look forward to great gifts. Each child will receive a starter package with a FLIP LAB Graz Center West combination ticket, an exclusive Center West event shirt, a drinking bottle from spark7/Sparefroh and a copy of the Kids Crown. And of course there will be a medal at the finish line!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
