Animal rights activists occupy ÖVP headquarters in Innsbruck
Excitement at the ÖVP headquarters in Innsbruck late Wednesday morning: activists from the Association Against Animal Factories (VGT) gained access to the building and occupied a room. They announced that they would not leave until VP Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig spoke to them.
According to their own statements, the ten or so animal rights activists locked themselves in a room at the ÖVP headquarters and chained themselves up. They wore pig masks and announced their demands with a megaphone from the window. The activists wanted to speak to ÖVP Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig, who is currently in Tyrol. Specifically, the activists are calling for a ban on fully slatted floors in pig farming.
Police did not clear the protest
The ÖVP did not want to comply with the request for a meeting with Totschnig - they would wait and see, explained a police spokeswoman. The animal rights activists, on the other hand, announced that they would not leave until they had spoken to Totschnig.
According to the police, the demonstrators behaved peacefully. They would not clear the room as there was no danger to life and limb. The police were on site with several patrols and set up a detour on the street.
Fully slatted floors cause discussion
The black-green federal government recently disagreed on the transitional periods for implementing the ban on fully slatted floors for pigs. While Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens), who is responsible for animal welfare and consumer protection, is insisting on an end to the deadline by 2030, the People's Party is demanding more time for farmers. In January, the Constitutional Court overturned the transitional period for implementation, which was originally set until 2040, as too long and objectively unjustified. The legislator was given until June 2025 to repair the regulation.
