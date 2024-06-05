Animal rights activists occupy ÖVP headquarters in Innsbruck

Fully slatted floors cause discussion

The black-green federal government recently disagreed on the transitional periods for implementing the ban on fully slatted floors for pigs. While Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens), who is responsible for animal welfare and consumer protection, is insisting on an end to the deadline by 2030, the People's Party is demanding more time for farmers. In January, the Constitutional Court overturned the transitional period for implementation, which was originally set until 2040, as too long and objectively unjustified. The legislator was given until June 2025 to repair the regulation.